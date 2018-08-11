AdvanSix Inc (ASIX) Director Buys $49,993.23 in Stock

AdvanSix Inc (NYSE:ASIX) Director Michael Marberry bought 1,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.79 per share, for a total transaction of $49,993.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Marberry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 9th, Michael Marberry bought 665 shares of AdvanSix stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.82 per share, for a total transaction of $25,150.30.

On Thursday, June 7th, Michael Marberry acquired 638 shares of AdvanSix stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.17 per share, for a total transaction of $24,990.46.

AdvanSix opened at $34.00 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.31. AdvanSix Inc has a 1-year low of $29.55 and a 1-year high of $46.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.47.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. AdvanSix had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The firm had revenue of $400.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that AdvanSix Inc will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koch Industries Inc. raised its holdings in AdvanSix by 13.9% during the first quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in AdvanSix by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in AdvanSix by 2.2% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 69,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in AdvanSix by 27.6% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in AdvanSix by 2.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix Company Profile

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizers, and acetone, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

