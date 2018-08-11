AdvanSix Inc (ASIX) Director Buys $49,993.23 in Stock

AdvanSix Inc (NYSE:ASIX) Director Michael Marberry bought 1,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.79 per share, for a total transaction of $49,993.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Michael Marberry also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 9th, Michael Marberry bought 665 shares of AdvanSix stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.82 per share, for a total transaction of $25,150.30.
- On Thursday, June 7th, Michael Marberry acquired 638 shares of AdvanSix stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.17 per share, for a total transaction of $24,990.46.
AdvanSix opened at $34.00 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.31. AdvanSix Inc has a 1-year low of $29.55 and a 1-year high of $46.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.47.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koch Industries Inc. raised its holdings in AdvanSix by 13.9% during the first quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in AdvanSix by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in AdvanSix by 2.2% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 69,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in AdvanSix by 27.6% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in AdvanSix by 2.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.
AdvanSix Company Profile
AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizers, and acetone, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.
