ADT (ADT) Trading Down 4.9% After Analyst Downgrade

ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT) dropped 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $12.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. ADT traded as low as $8.41 and last traded at $9.14. Approximately 159,049 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,991,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.71.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ADT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. ADT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

In related news, Director Andrew Africk acquired 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.46 per share, with a total value of $969,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADT. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in ADT during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ADT during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in ADT during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. American Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ADT during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ADT during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 98.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The security and automation business reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that ADT Inc will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 17th. ADT’s payout ratio is presently -40.00%.

ADT Company Profile

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of burglary, video, access control, fire and smoke alarm, and medical alert solutions to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers professionally monitored security solutions; and interactive home and business automation solutions that are designed to control access, react to movement, and sense carbon monoxide, flooding, and changes in temperature or other environmental conditions, as well as address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

