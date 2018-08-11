Adient PLC (ADNT) Shares Bought by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Adient were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADNT. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Adient by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 9,341,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,251,000 after buying an additional 3,394,306 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adient by 1,296.8% in the 1st quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,060,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,353,000 after buying an additional 984,229 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Adient in the 1st quarter worth $51,926,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Adient by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,775,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,089,000 after buying an additional 581,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Springhouse Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Adient by 195.3% in the 1st quarter. Springhouse Capital Management LP now owns 845,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,525,000 after buying an additional 559,172 shares in the last quarter. 97.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Adient from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Longbow Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Adient in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adient from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Adient from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.08.

Adient opened at $43.07 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of -0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Adient PLC has a 12-month low of $42.83 and a 12-month high of $86.42.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Adient had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 0.08%. Adient’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. research analysts forecast that Adient PLC will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 18th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Adient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.76%.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company operates through two segments, Seating and Interiors. The Seating segment produces automotive seat metal structures and mechanisms, foams, trims, fabrics, and seat systems.

