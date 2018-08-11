adidas AG (ADS) Receives €219.08 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of adidas AG (FRA:ADS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €222.08 ($258.23).

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €235.00 ($273.26) target price on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Commerzbank set a €236.00 ($274.42) target price on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Independent Research set a €230.00 ($267.44) target price on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €222.00 ($258.14) target price on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €220.00 ($255.81) target price on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th.

Get adidas alerts:

Shares of adidas traded down €2.80 ($3.26), reaching €205.70 ($239.19), during midday trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 1,106,033 shares. adidas has a 1-year low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a 1-year high of €201.01 ($233.73).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and hardware, such as bags and balls under the adidas, Reebok, and adidas Golf brands. The company is also involved in Y-3 label business activities; and the operation of Runtastic, a digital health and fitness space.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.