adidas (ADS) Given a €236.00 Price Target at Commerzbank

adidas (FRA:ADS) received a €236.00 ($274.42) price objective from stock analysts at Commerzbank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Commerzbank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €225.00 ($261.63) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €220.00 ($255.81) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €235.00 ($273.26) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €222.00 ($258.14) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €240.00 ($279.07) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €222.08 ($258.23).

Shares of FRA ADS opened at €205.70 ($239.19) on Thursday. adidas has a 12-month low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a 12-month high of €201.01 ($233.73).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and hardware, such as bags and balls under the adidas, Reebok, and adidas Golf brands. The company is also involved in Y-3 label business activities; and the operation of Runtastic, a digital health and fitness space.

