Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (PEO)

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc (NYSE:PEO) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th.

Adams Natural Resources Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years.

Adams Natural Resources Fund opened at $19.87 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. Adams Natural Resources Fund has a fifty-two week low of $16.90 and a fifty-two week high of $21.48.

In related news, Director Craig R. Smith sold 1,372 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $27,179.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,071.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Adams Natural Resources Fund

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

