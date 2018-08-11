Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on identifying, developing and commercializing drugs to met needs in dermatology. Its drug candidate consists of A-101, a high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution which is being developed as a prescription treatment for seborrheic keratosis a common non-malignant skin tumor and A-102, a proprietary topical gel dosage form of hydrogen peroxide for the treatment of SK and common warts which are in different clinical trial. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.60.

Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics traded down $0.16, reaching $17.30, during trading hours on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . 87,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,250. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $16.01 and a 52 week high of $28.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.13 million, a P/E ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.31.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.04. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,584.99% and a negative return on equity of 49.45%. The company had revenue of $3.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 million. analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kamil Ali-Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,650,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. A.R.T. Advisors LLC raised its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 4.8% in the first quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 57,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Caxton Corp raised its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 17.5% in the first quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 21,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 42,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 7.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 8.4% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 44,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,478 shares during the period. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies to address the unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.