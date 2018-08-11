Accelerate Diagnostics (AXDX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. is focused on developing and commercializing instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens. The company is developing BACcel(TM) system, a rapid diagnostic platform for diagnosis in life-threatening bacterial infections and OptiChem(R) surface coatings for use in micro arraying components. Accelerate Diagnostics Inc., formerly known as Accelr8 Technology Corp., is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on Accelerate Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AXDX opened at $22.25 on Thursday. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $16.75 and a 52 week high of $30.35. The company has a quick ratio of 26.44, a current ratio of 27.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.18 and a beta of 2.02.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 57.14% and a negative net margin of 1,405.87%. The company had revenue of $1.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 million. equities analysts forecast that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jack W. Schuler bought 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,298,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 49.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. Cowen Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.49% of the company’s stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

