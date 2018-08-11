Acadian Asset Management LLC Takes $732,000 Position in TransGlobe Energy Co. (TGA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 264,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.37% of TransGlobe Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGA. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in TransGlobe Energy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,767,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 44,900 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in TransGlobe Energy by 16.9% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,105,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 159,600 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in TransGlobe Energy by 2,297.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 839,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 804,231 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in TransGlobe Energy by 58.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 660,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 243,649 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in TransGlobe Energy in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. 29.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGA opened at $3.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.33 million, a P/E ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 0.88. TransGlobe Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $4.13.

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.22). TransGlobe Energy had a negative net margin of 35.97% and a positive return on equity of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $52.95 million for the quarter. sell-side analysts anticipate that TransGlobe Energy Co. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TGA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TransGlobe Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransGlobe Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of TransGlobe Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th.

TransGlobe Energy Profile

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Egypt and Canada. It holds working interests in West Gharib, West Bakr, North West Gharib, South Alamein, South Ghazalat, and North West Sitra production sharing concessions.

