Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc (AGLE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGLE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 73,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.33% of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AGLE. Spark Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 142.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 150.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the period. 38.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on AGLE. ValuEngine upgraded Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Aeglea Bio Therapeutics to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics opened at $9.48 on Friday, according to Marketbeat . The firm has a market cap of $196.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of -0.44. Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $2.81 and a 52 week high of $12.00.

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.10). Aeglea Bio Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 507.82% and a negative return on equity of 54.83%. The company had revenue of $2.38 million during the quarter. equities analysts predict that Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aeglea Bio Therapeutics

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients with rare genetic diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 enzyme, which is in early clinical development stage for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency, an autosomal recessive metabolic disease caused by a marked decrease in the activity of the native arginase 1 enzyme; and for treating Arginine dependent cancers.

