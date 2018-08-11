Acadian Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,058 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 24,200.2% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 944,790 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 940,902 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 999,532 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $251,742,000 after buying an additional 501,354 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth $109,184,000. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 560,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $123,573,000 after buying an additional 275,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth $48,520,000. 72.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

In other Goldman Sachs Group news, insider David M. Solomon sold 8,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total value of $2,019,464.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Solomon sold 8,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.08, for a total transaction of $1,945,294.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,367 shares of company stock worth $4,819,426. 2.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GS opened at $229.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $89.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.31. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $214.64 and a fifty-two week high of $275.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The investment management company reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 13.58%. Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.95 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.18.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.