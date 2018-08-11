AC3 Achieves Market Cap of $4.11 Million (AC3)

AC3 (CURRENCY:AC3) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 11th. During the last seven days, AC3 has traded down 44.7% against the U.S. dollar. One AC3 coin can now be purchased for about $0.0597 or 0.00000924 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Bibox, BTC-Alpha and Cryptopia. AC3 has a market capitalization of $4.11 million and $173,052.00 worth of AC3 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002001 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000138 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About AC3

AC3 (AC3) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 29th, 2017. AC3’s total supply is 80,188,444 coins and its circulating supply is 68,812,136 coins. The official message board for AC3 is medium.com/@AC3network . The Reddit community for AC3 is /r/ac3_ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for AC3 is ac3.io . AC3’s official Twitter account is @ac3_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

AC3 Coin Trading

AC3 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Bibox, BTC-Alpha and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AC3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AC3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AC3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

