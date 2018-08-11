Absolute Software (ALSWF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Absolute Software (OTCMKTS:ALSWF) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter.

OTCMKTS:ALSWF opened at $5.93 on Friday. Absolute Software has a fifty-two week low of $4.79 and a fifty-two week high of $6.97. The firm has a market cap of $234.91 million, a P/E ratio of -45.62 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.061 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Absolute Software’s payout ratio is presently -192.31%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Absolute Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and supports endpoint security and data risk management, and endpoint management solutions for desktops, laptops, tablets, and smartphones in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Data and Device Security, and Endpoint and Service Management.

