Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Position Lessened by Montag & Caldwell LLC

Montag & Caldwell LLC cut its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,403,324 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 223,907 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 3.4% of Montag & Caldwell LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $85,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,996,583 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,710,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795,199 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,535,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,236,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 6,017.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 960,183 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $15,739,000 after acquiring an additional 944,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,656,561 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $219,101,000 after acquiring an additional 913,126 shares in the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABT opened at $64.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $48.06 and a 52 week high of $65.90. The company has a market capitalization of $113.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.53.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 13th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.80%.

In other news, EVP Brian J. Blaser sold 15,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total value of $965,796.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,703,883.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sharon J. Bracken sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total value of $40,073.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,761 shares in the company, valued at $2,655,986.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,024 shares of company stock worth $1,272,440. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ABT. Zacks Investment Research cut Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Sunday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.88.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccine and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

