Abbott Laboratories (ABT) is Hall Laurie J Trustee’s 10th Largest Position

Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 76,116 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,605 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 2.7% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 7.9% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 11,546 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 18.7% during the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,618 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,886 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% during the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 263,225 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $16,054,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% during the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 24,513 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brian J. Blaser sold 15,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total transaction of $965,796.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 151,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,703,883.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sharon J. Bracken sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total value of $40,073.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,655,986.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,024 shares of company stock valued at $1,272,440 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories opened at $64.03 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $48.06 and a 1 year high of $65.90.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 13th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.80%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.88.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccine and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

