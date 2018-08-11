$880.30 Million in Sales Expected for Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) to announce $880.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Applied Industrial Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $858.50 million and the highest is $902.10 million. Applied Industrial Technologies reported sales of $681.47 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies will report full year sales of $3.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.56 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $3.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Applied Industrial Technologies.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $897.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $882.74 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 135.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share.

AIT has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st.

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies traded down $2.35, reaching $72.20, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The stock had a trading volume of 374,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,243. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.94. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 12 month low of $54.00 and a 12 month high of $77.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.25%.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total transaction of $53,830.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,196.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total transaction of $270,248.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,850,614.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 9.0% during the second quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 28.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 12.2% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 9,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 15.1% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center-Based Distribution and Fluid Power Businesses.

