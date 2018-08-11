$840,000.00 in Sales Expected for Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (SYRS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) to announce sales of $840,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $380,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.75 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $1.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $370,000.00 to $4.25 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.92 million per share, with estimates ranging from $600,000.00 to $7.08 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Cann reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Syros Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 21,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 9,439 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 299.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 9,691 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 10,494 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $186,000. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SYRS traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.22. 67,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,961. The firm has a market cap of $388.04 million, a P/E ratio of -5.74 and a beta of -2.44. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $23.61.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-1365, a selective CDK7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian cancer, breast cancer, and AML.

