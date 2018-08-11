$695.41 Million in Sales Expected for Logitech International SA (LOGI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) to post sales of $695.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Logitech International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $689.73 million and the highest estimate coming in at $701.09 million. Logitech International posted sales of $634.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Logitech International will report full year sales of $2.85 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.13 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Logitech International.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Logitech International had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The business had revenue of $608.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Logitech International from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Logitech International to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Logitech International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

In other Logitech International news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total value of $4,566,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,516,175.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOGI. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 8,397 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 1st quarter valued at about $310,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 326,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,930,000 after acquiring an additional 107,183 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 225.2% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 21,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 14,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 30,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Logitech International traded down $0.66, hitting $45.73, on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,733. Logitech International has a 52-week low of $32.66 and a 52-week high of $47.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

