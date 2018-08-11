6,740 Shares in UBS Group AG (UBS) Acquired by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,740 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UBS. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in UBS Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Cibc Bank USA purchased a new position in UBS Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in UBS Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UBS Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in UBS Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 33.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on UBS shares. Societe Generale upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, June 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of UBS Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of UBS Group stock opened at $15.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.33. UBS Group AG has a 52 week low of $14.89 and a 52 week high of $20.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Wealth Management, Wealth Management Americas, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Wealth Management division offers advisory and financial services to wealthy private clients.

