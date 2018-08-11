66,736 Shares in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (SGEN) Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 66,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,431,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 14,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 17,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 284,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter.

Seattle Genetics stock opened at $73.33 on Friday. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.31 and a fifty-two week high of $74.68. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.33 and a beta of 1.70.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $170.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.07 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 7.75% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. analysts forecast that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Seattle Genetics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seattle Genetics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Seattle Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.93.

In other Seattle Genetics news, insider Clay B. Siegall sold 18,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total transaction of $1,226,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $292,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,118 shares of company stock worth $4,163,592 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Seattle Genetics Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer worldwide. It markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate for the treatment of relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma and relapsed systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma.

