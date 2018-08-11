$600,000.00 in Sales Expected for CTI BioPharma Corp (CTIC) This Quarter

Analysts expect CTI BioPharma Corp (NASDAQ:CTIC) to report sales of $600,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CTI BioPharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $700,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $500,000.00. CTI BioPharma reported sales of $1.71 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 64.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CTI BioPharma will report full year sales of $12.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.10 million to $12.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $12.85 million per share, with estimates ranging from $10.70 million to $15.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CTI BioPharma.

Get CTI BioPharma alerts:

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. CTI BioPharma had a negative net margin of 313.77% and a negative return on equity of 90.92%. The firm had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CTI BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CTI BioPharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. JMP Securities set a $8.00 price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

CTI BioPharma traded down $0.13, hitting $1.95, on Monday, Marketbeat reports. 958,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a current ratio of 4.28. CTI BioPharma has a twelve month low of $1.94 and a twelve month high of $5.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of -0.32.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTIC. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in CTI BioPharma during the first quarter worth approximately $14,625,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in CTI BioPharma during the first quarter worth approximately $13,542,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CTI BioPharma by 546.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,803,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,958,000 after buying an additional 2,369,398 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma in the first quarter valued at $3,068,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma in the second quarter valued at $1,086,000. Institutional investors own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States and internationally. It develops PIXUVRI, a novel aza-anthracenedione for the treatment of adult patients with multiply relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CTI BioPharma (CTIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CTI BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTI BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.