551 Shares in TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG) Purchased by Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC

Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 551 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TDG. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at $246,000.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TDG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut TransDigm Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Wolfe Research cut TransDigm Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $341.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. TransDigm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $360.00.

Shares of TransDigm Group opened at $357.02 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.96, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $249.57 and a twelve month high of $377.67.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $980.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.06 million. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.68% and a negative return on equity of 29.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 16.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James Skulina sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.53, for a total value of $3,425,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,795,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 11,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.82, for a total value of $3,877,258.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,181,991.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,700 shares of company stock valued at $18,975,104. 10.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States. The company's Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

