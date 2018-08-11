54,944 Shares in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (KIE) Purchased by Beaumont Financial Partners LLC

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 54,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC owned 0.23% of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 155.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 6,392 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $338,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 192.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 12,518 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $599,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF opened at $31.41 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 52 week low of $27.81 and a 52 week high of $32.34.

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

