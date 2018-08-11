5,080 Shares in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW) Acquired by Signition LP

Signition LP purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 169.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $190,000. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TROW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $125.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.36.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.58, for a total value of $612,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,769 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,804.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 4,500 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total transaction of $547,830.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,573.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,139 shares of company stock valued at $18,369,428. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group opened at $117.14 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.24. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 52 week low of $81.61 and a 52 week high of $127.43.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 28.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 26th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

