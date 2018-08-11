$489.70 Million in Sales Expected for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (BFAM) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) will post $489.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Bright Horizons Family Solutions’ earnings. Bright Horizons Family Solutions reported sales of $445.55 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will report full-year sales of $1.90 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.05 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bright Horizons Family Solutions.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $490.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.63 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share.

BFAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.91.

Shares of NYSE BFAM opened at $110.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a twelve month low of $77.68 and a twelve month high of $112.68.

In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $121,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,404,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.09, for a total value of $594,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 140,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,883,797.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,704 shares of company stock worth $4,611,539 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 79.7% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 10,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares during the last quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,972,000. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,776,000. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,094,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,885,000. 99.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up dependent care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Dependent Care, and Other Educational Advisory Services.

