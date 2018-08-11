4,633 Shares in Genesco Inc. (GCO) Purchased by Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC

Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Genesco by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Genesco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $282,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Genesco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $445,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Genesco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,209,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Genesco during the 1st quarter valued at about $597,000.

Shares of GCO opened at $41.75 on Friday. Genesco Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.90 and a 52 week high of $45.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $826.48 million, a PE ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Genesco had a positive return on equity of 6.98% and a negative net margin of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Genesco Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Pivotal Research set a $44.00 price target on Genesco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Genesco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.90 to $20.90 in a research note on Friday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.88.

Genesco Profile

Genesco Inc retails and wholesales footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates in five segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Lids Sports Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

