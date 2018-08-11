45,494 Shares in Goosehead Insurance Inc (GSHD) Acquired by EAM Global Investors LLC

EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 45,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000. EAM Global Investors LLC owned about 0.34% of Goosehead Insurance at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at $889,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at $839,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at $318,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,534,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at $20,355,000. 18.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GSHD opened at $27.25 on Friday. Goosehead Insurance Inc has a 12 month low of $10.78 and a 12 month high of $29.73.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $14.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.80 million. analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance Inc will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on GSHD shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. William Blair started coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Bank of America started coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.25.

Goosehead Insurance Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

