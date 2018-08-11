$452.53 Million in Sales Expected for Atkore International Group Inc (ATKR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR) will announce $452.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Atkore International Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $451.55 million and the highest is $453.50 million. Atkore International Group reported sales of $395.81 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atkore International Group will report full year sales of $1.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.81 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Atkore International Group.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.29. Atkore International Group had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 56.38%. The company had revenue of $498.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.77 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ATKR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atkore International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Atkore International Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Atkore International Group to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

In other Atkore International Group news, VP Peter J. Lariviere sold 62,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $1,622,757.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 124,862 shares in the company, valued at $3,266,389.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Allied Holdings L.P. Cd&R sold 6,959,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $138,573,122.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,826,183 shares of company stock worth $158,848,501. 68.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlantic Trust Group LLC increased its position in shares of Atkore International Group by 14,400.0% in the first quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atkore International Group in the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Atkore International Group by 328.3% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 12,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 9,599 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Atkore International Group by 3,254.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 15,424 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atkore International Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atkore International Group traded down $0.45, reaching $24.98, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. 799,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,912. Atkore International Group has a 52 week low of $15.66 and a 52 week high of $26.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.18, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.10.

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products in the United States and internationally. The company's electrical raceway products include electrical conduits and fittings, armored cable and fittings, cable trays and mounting systems, and fittings for the non-residential construction, renovation markets, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) for the construction, and industrial markets.

