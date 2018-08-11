41,322 Shares in Magenta Therapeutics Inc (MGTA) Acquired by Dean Capital Investments Management LLC

Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGTA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 41,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Magenta Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

MGTA opened at $13.00 on Friday. Magenta Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $16.33.

Get Magenta Therapeutics alerts:

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($3.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($2.03). equities analysts predict that Magenta Therapeutics Inc will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Scadden acquired 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MGTA. Cowen began coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

Magenta Therapeutics Profile

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines to bring the curative power of bone marrow transplant to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an ADC program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

Further Reading: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Magenta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magenta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.