$4.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Northrop Grumman Co. (NOC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) to post earnings of $4.31 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Northrop Grumman’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.57. Northrop Grumman posted earnings per share of $3.68 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will report full year earnings of $16.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.49 to $17.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $18.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.35 to $19.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Northrop Grumman.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.09. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 34.88%. The company had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NOC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Buckingham Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $371.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $379.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman to $414.00 and set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.78.

Shares of NYSE NOC traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $291.32. The stock had a trading volume of 987,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,086. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Northrop Grumman has a 1 year low of $264.35 and a 1 year high of $360.88. The company has a market cap of $51.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.68.

In related news, CFO Kenneth L. Bedingfield sold 1,442 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $432,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Wesley G. Bush sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.91, for a total transaction of $5,958,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 18,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,571,214.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,867 shares of company stock worth $7,719,495. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 156.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 472 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company for government and commercial customers worldwide. It provides products, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems; cyber; command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR); strike; and logistics and modernization.

