$4.20 EPS Expected for Whirlpool Co. (WHR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) will report earnings per share of $4.20 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Whirlpool’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.48 and the lowest is $3.97. Whirlpool reported earnings of $3.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whirlpool will report full year earnings of $14.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.80 to $14.36. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $16.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.30 to $16.88. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Whirlpool.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.63 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a positive return on equity of 20.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.35 earnings per share.

WHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $184.00 target price on Whirlpool and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 target price on Whirlpool and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Whirlpool to $130.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on Whirlpool to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.75.

Whirlpool traded down $3.48, hitting $127.32, on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 999,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,912,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Whirlpool has a 52 week low of $122.81 and a 52 week high of $190.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.59.

In other news, Director Diane M. Dietz purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $124.26 per share, for a total transaction of $198,816.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,204.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Community Financial Services Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 26,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 2,386.2% in the second quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 40,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after purchasing an additional 38,775 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 70.0% in the second quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 60,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,803,000 after purchasing an additional 24,788 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 7.0% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 9,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Foothills Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the second quarter valued at $1,758,000. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, dishwashers, mixers, and other small domestic appliances.

