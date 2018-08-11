3M Co (MMM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.73 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) will report $2.73 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for 3M’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.66. 3M posted earnings per share of $2.33 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that 3M will report full year earnings of $10.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.15 to $10.44. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $11.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.95 to $11.58. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover 3M.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.36 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 51.31% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. MED cut 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on 3M from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $259.77 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on 3M from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.03.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 221.7% during the second quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 3M traded down $2.82, hitting $201.96, during trading hours on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 1,893,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,382,744. The stock has a market cap of $121.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.17. 3M has a 52 week low of $190.57 and a 52 week high of $259.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.56.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

