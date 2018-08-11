3D Systems (DDD) Price Target Raised to $9.00 at B. Riley

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) had its target price hoisted by B. Riley from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the 3D printing company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a sell rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and set a $13.00 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 3D Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of 3D Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of 3D Systems to $10.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.78.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

NYSE DDD opened at $19.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.88 and a beta of 1.26. 3D Systems has a 52-week low of $7.92 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The 3D printing company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $176.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.83 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.22%. sell-side analysts predict that 3D Systems will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director G Walter Loewenbaum II bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.06 per share, with a total value of $54,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of 3D Systems by 29.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,413,577 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $226,672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727,372 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in shares of 3D Systems by 297.2% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 8,015,050 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $92,894,000 after purchasing an additional 5,997,340 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of 3D Systems by 0.5% in the second quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 5,809,990 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $80,235,000 after purchasing an additional 26,880 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its position in shares of 3D Systems by 1.0% in the second quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 2,084,555 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $28,788,000 after purchasing an additional 20,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of 3D Systems by 5.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,313,379 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $18,138,000 after purchasing an additional 71,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.