3,676 Shares in Grand Canyon Education Inc (LOPE) Acquired by Country Club Trust Company n.a.

Country Club Trust Company n.a. bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1.4% during the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,367,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,455,000 after purchasing an additional 18,569 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 4.6% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 667,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,463,000 after purchasing an additional 29,197 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 0.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 540,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 9.3% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 467,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,007,000 after purchasing an additional 39,860 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 7,783.3% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 415,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 410,568 shares during the period. 95.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Grand Canyon Education opened at $116.04 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Grand Canyon Education Inc has a 12 month low of $77.78 and a 12 month high of $122.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.17.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.10. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 22.28%. The firm had revenue of $236.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education Inc will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LOPE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Grand Canyon Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Monday, April 16th. BidaskClub cut Grand Canyon Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

Grand Canyon Education Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides education services in the United States and Canada. The company operates Grand Canyon University that offers approximately 225 graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across 9 colleges online and on ground through campus in Phoenix, Arizona; leased facilities; and facilities owned by third party employers.

