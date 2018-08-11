$345.67 Million in Sales Expected for Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (CNSL) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL) will post sales of $345.67 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Consolidated Communications’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $348.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $342.71 million. Consolidated Communications posted sales of $363.33 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Communications will report full year sales of $1.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.40 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.35 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Consolidated Communications.

Get Consolidated Communications alerts:

CNSL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Consolidated Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. BidaskClub raised Consolidated Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Consolidated Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNSL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 17.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,215,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,254 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Consolidated Communications by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,256,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,695,000 after buying an additional 988,444 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $8,924,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Communications by 204.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 885,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,793,000 after buying an additional 595,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Consolidated Communications by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,796,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,923,000 after buying an additional 527,723 shares during the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNSL traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.26. 445,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 709,654. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The firm has a market cap of $771.66 million, a P/E ratio of 43.31 and a beta of 0.78. Consolidated Communications has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $20.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.387 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 12th. Consolidated Communications’s payout ratio is currently 596.15%.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various integrated communications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers a range of communication services and products that include local and long-distance, high-speed broadband Internet access, video, voice over Internet protocol, private line, custom calling features, security, cloud, data center, managed and IT, and directory publishing services, as well as engages in equipment sales activities.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Consolidated Communications (CNSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.