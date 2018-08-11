33,913 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) Purchased by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPAB. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $192,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $129,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $140,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $202,000.

NYSEARCA SPAB opened at $27.92 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $27.57 and a one year high of $29.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were paid a $0.0702 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 1st. This is a positive change from SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%.

