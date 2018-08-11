$3.28 Billion in Sales Expected for Automatic Data Processing (ADP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) will report sales of $3.28 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.26 billion and the highest is $3.31 billion. Automatic Data Processing posted sales of $3.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will report full-year sales of $14.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.10 billion to $14.27 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $15.12 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $14.91 billion to $15.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Automatic Data Processing.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 50.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $126.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.73.

NASDAQ ADP traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $139.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,079,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,838,798. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $102.81 and a 52 week high of $141.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.45%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, insider Michael A. Bonarti sold 2,372 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total value of $314,669.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,023 shares in the company, valued at $5,442,111.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 2,685 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $362,501.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,935,117.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,723 shares of company stock worth $3,223,283 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADP. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,300,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $308,556,000 after purchasing an additional 755,124 shares in the last quarter. BTIM Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,401,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,997,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,370,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,939,812,000 after buying an additional 410,257 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,919,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) business process outsourcing and technology-enabled human capital management solutions.

