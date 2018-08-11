2,975 Shares in Occidental Petroleum Co. (OXY) Purchased by Carnick & Kubik Group LLC

Carnick & Kubik Group LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,975 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OXY. Argent Trust Co bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 18,082 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,549,966 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $230,605,000 after purchasing an additional 61,098 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,121 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,418,265 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum opened at $78.78 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $62.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.63. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $58.44 and a twelve month high of $87.67.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.11). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 346.07%.

A number of research firms have commented on OXY. TheStreet raised Occidental Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Bank of America raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.27.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

