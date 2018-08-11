$25.27 Million in Sales Expected for Asure Software Inc (ASUR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR) will post sales of $25.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Asure Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $24.80 million to $25.80 million. Asure Software posted sales of $15.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Asure Software will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $109.01 million per share, with estimates ranging from $108.00 million to $110.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Asure Software.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Asure Software had a negative net margin of 10.45% and a positive return on equity of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $21.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.53 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ASUR. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research set a $20.00 price target on shares of Asure Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Asure Software to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Asure Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.14.

Asure Software stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.71. 248,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,137. Asure Software has a 52 week low of $9.89 and a 52 week high of $19.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

In other Asure Software news, Director Daniel M. Gill sold 500,000 shares of Asure Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total value of $8,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Asure Software in the first quarter worth $125,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asure Software in the first quarter worth $142,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Asure Software in the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Asure Software in the first quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Asure Software in the second quarter worth $227,000. 40.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Asure Software

Asure Software Inc provides cloud-based software-as-a-service time and labor management, and workspace management solutions worldwide. The company's product line includes AsureSpace workplace management solutions that enable organizations to manage their office environments and optimize real estate utilization; and AsureForce time and labor management solutions to help organizations optimize workforce, as well as control labor administration costs and activities.

