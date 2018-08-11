21,604 Shares in ISHARES Tr/CORE MSCI TOTAL INT (IXUS) Purchased by Cedar Hill Associates LLC

Cedar Hill Associates LLC acquired a new position in ISHARES Tr/CORE MSCI TOTAL INT (BMV:IXUS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 21,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in ISHARES Tr/CORE MSCI TOTAL INT by 1,134.8% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 996,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,813,000 after buying an additional 915,710 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ISHARES Tr/CORE MSCI TOTAL INT by 5,969.6% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 795,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,383,000 after buying an additional 782,316 shares in the last quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in ISHARES Tr/CORE MSCI TOTAL INT during the second quarter worth about $28,003,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in ISHARES Tr/CORE MSCI TOTAL INT by 14.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,647,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,165,000 after buying an additional 332,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in ISHARES Tr/CORE MSCI TOTAL INT during the second quarter worth about $5,453,000.

IXUS stock opened at $59.70 on Friday. ISHARES Tr/CORE MSCI TOTAL INT has a twelve month low of $1,050.00 and a twelve month high of $1,260.00.

