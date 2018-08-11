$2.41 Billion in Sales Expected for Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock (HLT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock (NYSE:HLT) to report $2.41 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.28 billion and the highest is $2.53 billion. Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock reported sales of $2.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock will report full-year sales of $9.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.88 billion to $9.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $9.84 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $9.42 billion to $10.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock.

Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 50.91%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS.

HLT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter.

Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock opened at $75.65 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a PE ratio of 37.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.29. Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock has a 1 year low of $60.54 and a 1 year high of $88.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise; and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio – A Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations brands.

