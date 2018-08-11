$174.01 Million in Sales Expected for Medpace Holdings Inc (MEDP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) to report $174.01 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Medpace’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $170.70 million to $177.50 million. Medpace posted sales of $110.64 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Medpace will report full year sales of $686.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $679.40 million to $693.22 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $777.47 million per share, with estimates ranging from $770.64 million to $791.44 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Medpace.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.19. Medpace had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $117.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Medpace’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair raised Medpace from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Medpace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Medpace in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

In other news, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 7,407 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $445,531.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Medpace Limited Partnership sold 3,000,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.80, for a total value of $125,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,285,662 shares of company stock valued at $472,463,365. 29.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Medpace by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 260,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,199,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Medpace by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Medpace by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Medpace by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Medpace by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 27.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Medpace traded up $0.51, hitting $58.70, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. 802,934 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,911. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Medpace has a twelve month low of $30.62 and a twelve month high of $63.97. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.16.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

