13,171 Shares in AbbVie Inc (ABBV) Acquired by CX Institutional

CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lynch & Associates IN lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.8% during the second quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 60,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2,285.6% during the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 120,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,377,000 after purchasing an additional 125,706 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 10.9% during the first quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 136,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,881,000 after purchasing an additional 13,379 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 19,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $2,530,000. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other AbbVie news, Director Glenn F. Tilton bought 5,400 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.90 per share, with a total value of $496,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 39,735 shares in the company, valued at $3,651,646.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 17,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $1,749,478.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABBV stock opened at $95.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -9.06, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 0.80. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $69.47 and a fifty-two week high of $125.86. The company has a market cap of $141.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.56.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 362.05%. The firm had revenue of $8.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 12th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 68.57%.

ABBV has been the topic of several research reports. Argus reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of AbbVie from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $122.00 price target on shares of AbbVie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Cowen set a $110.00 price target on shares of AbbVie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.88.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection for autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, for the treatment of adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.