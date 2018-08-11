$120.63 Million in Sales Expected for Quidel Co. (QDEL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) will report $120.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Quidel’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $122.60 million and the lowest is $118.78 million. Quidel posted sales of $50.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 137%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quidel will report full year sales of $524.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $520.58 million to $530.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $534.53 million per share, with estimates ranging from $522.69 million to $541.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Quidel.

Get Quidel alerts:

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.12. Quidel had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $103.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.15 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Quidel in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on Quidel from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Quidel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. TheStreet downgraded Quidel from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Quidel from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.29.

Shares of NASDAQ QDEL opened at $69.70 on Friday. Quidel has a 52 week low of $31.01 and a 52 week high of $73.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -995.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.93.

In other Quidel news, Director Thomas D. Brown sold 30,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $1,867,864.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,291,346.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Edward Keith Russell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total value of $680,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,015.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 187,006 shares of company stock worth $12,015,199. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Quidel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $427,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its holdings in shares of Quidel by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 48,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after buying an additional 16,485 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Quidel by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quidel by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,188,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,564,000 after buying an additional 396,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quidel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,393,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quidel

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus products point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quidel (QDEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.