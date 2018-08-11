116,994 Shares in Stage Stores Inc (SSI) Purchased by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stage Stores Inc (NYSE:SSI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 116,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned 0.41% of Stage Stores at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stage Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Axar Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Stage Stores by 75.0% during the first quarter. Axar Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stage Stores during the first quarter valued at about $495,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stage Stores by 87.5% during the second quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 94,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 44,053 shares during the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SSI shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stage Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stage Stores from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th.

Shares of SSI opened at $2.25 on Friday. Stage Stores Inc has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $3.25. The stock has a market cap of $61.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Stage Stores (NYSE:SSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Stage Stores had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $344.23 million for the quarter. equities research analysts predict that Stage Stores Inc will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stage Stores, Inc operates specialty department stores primarily in small and mid-sized towns and communities in the United States. Its merchandise portfolio comprises moderately priced and brand name apparel, accessories, cosmetics, footwear, and home goods. The company also offers merchandise direct-to-consumer through its e-commerce Website, and private label credit card and loyalty programs.

