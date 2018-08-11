$1.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ecolab Inc. (ECL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) will post earnings per share of $1.56 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Ecolab’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.66. Ecolab reported earnings of $1.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Ecolab will report full year earnings of $5.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.95 to $6.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ecolab.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS.

ECL has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Nomura raised their price objective on Ecolab from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity set a $155.00 price objective on Ecolab and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $137.00 price objective on Ecolab and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.18.

In related news, EVP Roberto Inchaustegui sold 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $1,544,526.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,837,863.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $146.40 per share, for a total transaction of $73,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,539.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,800 shares of company stock worth $6,308,471. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Ecolab by 487.7% during the 2nd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ecolab stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $146.86. The stock had a trading volume of 838,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,971. The company has a market cap of $43.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Ecolab has a 1 year low of $125.74 and a 1 year high of $150.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 17th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services for customers worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, and Global Energy segments. The Global Industrial segment provides water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to large industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ecolab (ECL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.