$1.17 Billion in Sales Expected for Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) will report sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Juniper Networks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.16 billion and the highest is $1.19 billion. Juniper Networks reported sales of $1.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Juniper Networks will report full-year sales of $4.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.70 billion to $4.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.84 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $4.73 billion to $4.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Juniper Networks.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 3.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JNPR. Nomura lifted their target price on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Juniper Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $21.00 target price on Juniper Networks and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Juniper Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.10.

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 16,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $426,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vincent Molinaro sold 6,243 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $168,561.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,417 shares in the company, valued at $767,259. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,543 shares of company stock worth $734,721 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 6,618.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 794.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,600 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,862 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 19,475.0% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 8,613 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 8,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

JNPR stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.89. 2,539,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,464,018. Juniper Networks has a twelve month low of $23.61 and a twelve month high of $29.95. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 41.62%.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

