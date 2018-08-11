$1.10 Billion in Sales Expected for Harley-Davidson Inc (HOG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) will report sales of $1.10 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Harley-Davidson’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.14 billion and the lowest is $1.08 billion. Harley-Davidson posted sales of $962.14 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will report full year sales of $5.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.03 billion to $5.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.14 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $5.04 billion to $5.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Harley-Davidson.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 10.08%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on HOG shares. Argus lifted their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.23.

Harley-Davidson opened at $43.25 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90. Harley-Davidson has a 52-week low of $39.34 and a 52-week high of $56.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

In other Harley-Davidson news, Director Jochen Zeitz sold 1,598 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $69,513.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 24,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 9,021 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 218,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,206,000 after buying an additional 11,370 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 17,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 61,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 12,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc primarily manufactures and sells cruiser and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles & Related Products, and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

