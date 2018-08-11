$1.02 EPS Expected for Worthington Industries, Inc. (WOR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) will announce earnings of $1.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Worthington Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.04. Worthington Industries reported earnings of $0.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 39.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Worthington Industries will report full-year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.58. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Worthington Industries.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.09). Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Worthington Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 7th.

Worthington Industries opened at $45.02 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Worthington Industries has a 1-year low of $39.52 and a 1-year high of $52.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is presently 29.17%.

In related news, Director Sidney A. Ribeau sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $347,844.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,207.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Terrence M. Dyer sold 14,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $681,132.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,563.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,751 shares of company stock valued at $5,628,976 over the last ninety days. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WOR. Evanston Investments Inc. dba Evanston Advisors boosted its stake in Worthington Industries by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evanston Investments Inc. dba Evanston Advisors now owns 86,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Worthington Industries by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Worthington Industries by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 99,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Worthington Industries by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 16,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Worthington Industries by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. 51.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

Earnings History and Estimates for Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR)

