$0.81 EPS Expected for First Merchants Co. (FRME) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for First Merchants’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.83. First Merchants posted earnings per share of $0.61 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Merchants will report full year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.48. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Merchants.

Get First Merchants alerts:

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. First Merchants had a net margin of 28.09% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $102.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.57 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FRME shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of First Merchants from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. First Merchants has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

In related news, insider Stephan Fluhler sold 1,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $50,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 57 shares of company stock valued at $2,703. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRME. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Merchants by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,051 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of First Merchants by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Merchants by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Merchants by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of First Merchants by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRME traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.32. 171,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,948. First Merchants has a fifty-two week low of $37.09 and a fifty-two week high of $50.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.89.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Merchants (FRME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.